LEON "Fishy" GELMAN
GELMAN
LEON "Fishy"
On July 18, 2020, five days
short of his 92nd birthday. Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Margaret "Peggy" (nee Sherman); loving father of Mark (Lois) Gelman, Craig (Kim) Gelman, Cindy (Gary) Loewenstern, Brooke (Jim) Levin; adored Pop-Pop of Melissa (Paul), Marni (Bruce), David, Ashley, Chelsea, Joshua, Emily, Jaime, Courtney, Nicole, Carly, and Jacob. Cherished great grandfather of Dylan. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Tuesday 11:30 A.M. Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to PhilAbundance, 3616 S. Galloway St., Phila., Pa. 19148.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 20, 2020.
