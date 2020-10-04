of Bridesburg, born April 2, 1929, passed away on Monday Sept. 28, 2020 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Hedwig and his youngest son Donald John Gosciniak PhD. (Sheila Flynn). He is survived by his son Leon E. Gosciniak D.O. (Eileen), 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Together Leon and Hedwig spent the last 4 years of their lives as residents of Holland Village, formerly Twining Village in Bucks County. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing beginning at 10:30 am Wednesday Oct. 7,2020 at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd.,Holland Pa. 18966 where his funeral mass will follow at 11:30 am. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, mass cards are preferred. Donations can be made to St. John Cantius Church, 4415 Almond St. Phila.,Pa. 19137 or Bridesburg Boys and Girls Club, 2901 Bridge St. Phila.,Pa. 19137