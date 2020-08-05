KATZ





August 3, 2020 of Philadelphia, Pa. Husband of Sandra (nee Karp). Father of Jeanne Katz and Jack Katz. Step-father of Ellen Beth (Jeff) Lynes, Jeffrey (Eve) Scher and Dr. Irving (Erin) Scher. Also survived by twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services, interment and Shiva will be private for family only. Contributions in his memory may be made to Maccabbi USA c/o the Phyllis Magerman Fund or The Eric Hubbs Recovery Scholarship Fund, c/o PNC Bank 22 North Broad Street Woodbury, NJ 08096

