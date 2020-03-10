Home

Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
4th Avenue and Kings Highway
Haddon Heights, NJ
LEONA F. (Costello) SHEEHAN

LEONA F. (Costello) SHEEHAN Notice
SHEEHAN
LEONA F. (nee Costello),
On March 7, 2020, age 80, of Bellmawr, NJ. Beloved wife of the late, Vincent D. Devoted mother of Bernadette (Daniel) Cummings, Kevin (Lisa) Sheehan and Brian Sheehan. Loving grandmother of Patrick, Cailin and Emma. Dear sister of Bernadette (Thomas "Bud") Fish, Thomas Costello and the late, Elizabeth Sharp. Sister-in-law to Jerry and Joan Sheehan, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Her visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12th from 9:00 - 10:30 A.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. NJ. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 4th Ave. and Kings Hwy, Haddon Heights. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the AtlantiCare Foundation, 2500 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 or www.atlanticare.org.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020
