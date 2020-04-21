Home

More Obituaries for LEONA GITOMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LEONA (Rosenberg) GITOMER

LEONA (Rosenberg) GITOMER Notice
GITOMER
LEONA (nee Rosenberg)
Age 93, on April 20, 2020, of Haverford, PA, formerly of Palm Beach, FL. Beloved wife of the late M. Kalman Gitomer. Loving mother of Glenn (Jane) Gitomer, Michael (Christine) Gitomer, Robert Gitomer and Leslie Gitomer. Grandmother of Andrew Gitomer, Carolyn Gitomer, Nathalie Haller (Bill), Nicholas Gitomer, Joseph Ward (Regina), Erin Ward, Ryan Gitomer, Lauren Gitomer and Rachel Gitomer; Great grand-mother of Julia Haller, Emerson Haller and Lincoln Ward. Sister of the late Arnold Rosenberg. Services are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to the PA SPCA, www.pspca.org/donate.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 21, 2020
