LEONARD "LENNY" A.
Passed away suddenly in his sleep on December 23, 2019 at age 69. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend. Len was born on May 24, 1950, in Philadelphia, PA, and after graduating from St Joseph's University, served the city of Philadelphia as a court admin-istrator for nearly 40 years until his retirement in 2009. On September 20, 1987, he married Lisa Carlson Hacking and together they raised three children, Sarah, Meredith and John.
Lenny brought a joie de vivre to all he touched. Known by his friends as "Lightning Len," he had a passion for running and was the high school state champion in the 440 Meter Dash in 1968. From making music with lifelong friends, to his passion for art, water colors and nature, Len had unbounded creativity and care for all around him. He was known for his curiosity, joyful laugh and quick wit, which will continue to be cherished by those who loved him.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa, his three children, Sarah (Dan), Meredith (Carl) and John (Nikki), and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Chestnut Hill at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations in Lenny's name to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 26, 2019