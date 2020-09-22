1/
LEONARD B. FINKELSTEIN
On September 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Leila (nee Levick); Loving father of Larry (Donna), Lisa, Lee (Rita) and Lon (Holly); Devoted grandfather of Ariel, Lauren, Marisa, Lia, Sam, Ben, Jordan, Elle and Charlie. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. His smile was infectious and inspiring to all of us and to his students. We will miss him. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Dona Gracia Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St., Ste 402, Phila., PA 19102 or to 185th Class Central High School, Central High School Alumni Association, 1700 W. Olney Ave., Phila., PA 19141. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
