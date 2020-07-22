1/
LEONARD DeSOUZA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEONARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeSOUZA
LEONARD
July 20, 2020 of West Palm Beach, FL. formerly of Phila., PA. Husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Brenner). Father of Gregg DeSouza (Fran Northridge) and Scott (Stephanie) DeSouza. Father-in-law of Linda DeSouza. Step-father of Robert Esterman, Beth Levy and the late Eileen Gruberger. Brother of Adolph DeSouza and the late Vernon, Herman, Joseph and Seymour DeSouza. Grandfather of Jordan, Matthew and Amanda. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday July 24, 12:00 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

www.levinefuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Shalom Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
(215) 942-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved