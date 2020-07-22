LEONARD DeSOUZA

DeSOUZALEONARD
July 20, 2020 of West Palm Beach, FL. formerly of Phila., PA. Husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Brenner). Father of Gregg DeSouza (Fran Northridge) and Scott (Stephanie) DeSouza. Father-in-law of Linda DeSouza. Step-father of Robert Esterman, Beth Levy and the late Eileen Gruberger. Brother of Adolph DeSouza and the late Vernon, Herman, Joseph and Seymour DeSouza. Grandfather of Jordan, Matthew and Amanda. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday July 24, 12:00 Noon at Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
www.levinefuneral.com