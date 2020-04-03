|
|
DRUMHELLER
LEONARD E. "RED"
96, Formerly of Springfield, PA, died peacefully on March 31, 2020 at Blue Bell Place in Blue Bell, PA where he resided for 4 years. He proudly served as a Marine in WWII. Predeceased in 2019 by the love of his life, Lucy R. Drumheller (nee DiPasquale). Loving father of Robert (Jeanne) and proud Pop to his grandchildren Jeffrey (Breann) Drumheller, Aimee (Jason) Smith and great grandchildren Danny, Ella, Paige and Tyler. He is sadly missed by sister-in-law AnnMarie (Robert) Russo and his many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
In his memory, please do a kindness for our brave nurses, doctors, caretakers and first responders who are on the front lines during this difficult time in all of our lives.
(O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 3, 2020