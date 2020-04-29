Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
On April 28, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Judy (nee Shestack); Loving father of Richard (Frann) Feldman, Kathy (Dana Warren) Feldman and the late Kenneth Feldman; Dear brother of Grace (Ed) Goldstein; Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Noah, Jesse (Eva) and Allie. Services and Interment are Private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El, 1001 Remington Rd., Wynne-wood, PA 19096.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020
