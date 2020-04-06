|
age 83, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. His beloved wife, Gail (Keller), was by his side holding his hand just like they had always done throughout their 60 years of a wonderful marriage. Devoted father of three: Leonard Jr, Helen (John Viggiano), and Gail (Peter Cavallo). Loving Pop-Pop to six grandchildren: Joseph, Nicholas, Samantha, Daniel, Sara, and Michaela. Len was born on October 5, 1936 in Philadelphia to the late Leonard and Anna (Ellinger) Speakman. Len earned his bachelor's degree from LaSalle University and an MBA from Temple University. He is predeceased by his brother Bill (Julia) Speakman and sister Anne (Morris) Joseph. His is survived by four sister-in-law's: Claire Hopkins, Virginia Hines, Carol Bilbow, Delores Mercaldo. Len is survived by many nieces and nephews who have great memories of their Uncle Len. Due to the current social distancing restrictions, a private service will be held for immediate family. A celebration of his wonderful life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020