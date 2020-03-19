Home

LEONARD L. HOFFMAN

LEONARD L. HOFFMAN Notice
HOFFMAN
LEONARD L.


On March 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Gloria (nee Vaks). Loving father of Karen (Don) Kaufman, Beth, Louis (Jen Davies) and Sheri (Gregg Rosenfeld) Gordon. Loving grandfather of Lauren (Tom Kuhn), Alex, Sara, Jessica and Andrew. Also survived by his loving partner, Ilene Stern.
Funeral will be a private family service at Shalom Memorial Park with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a future date. Contributions in his memory may be made to CST- Consumer Fund, 520 N. Delaware Ave., 7th Fl., Phila. PA 19123, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1415 Marlton Pike E., #311 Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 and The Marine Corps Scholar-ship Foundation www.mcsf.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 19, 2020
