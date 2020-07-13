LEONARD MELLMAN

MELLMANof Philadelphia, on July 11, 2020 of complications from a fall. Leonard is survived by his spouse Matthew Cunniff; his sisters Rhoda Brown, Sharlyn Weitz, and Leah Bowes; his brothers Irvin (Judy) and Michael; nieces Meryl (Doug) Carmel, Shelley (David) Shaw, Lori (Mark) Wagner; nephews Marc (Eileen) Mellman, Evan (Justine) Mellman and several great nieces and nephews. Leonard served in both theaters of war in WWII, returning to Philadelphia to study at Temple University. Upon graduation he took over his father's general merchandise business, using his success as a springboard to found his own real estate development and management company. He was active in the community, serving on boards and committees at Temple University and Settlement Music School among many. Service and Interment, of necessity, will be private.

