On February 4, 2020. Loving father of Steven and Shari Rosenfeld; Long time companion of Natalie Bogash; Devoted grandfather of Cara (Ryan), David, Emily (Dan) and Max; Loving and dear friend of Allison and Vashti Brandy. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Monday, 12 Noon precisely at King David Memorial Park (Sec. Z 4 B), Bensalem, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Steven Rosenfeld. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020