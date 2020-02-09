Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
King David Memorial Park (Sec. Z 4 B)
Bensalem, PA
On February 4, 2020. Loving father of Steven and Shari Rosenfeld; Long time companion of Natalie Bogash; Devoted grandfather of Cara (Ryan), David, Emily (Dan) and Max; Loving and dear friend of Allison and Vashti Brandy. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Monday, 12 Noon precisely at King David Memorial Park (Sec. Z 4 B), Bensalem, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Steven Rosenfeld. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020
