DR. LEONARD S. KATZ

DR. LEONARD S. KATZ Notice
KATZ
DR. LEONARD S.


December 27, 2019, of Moorestown, NJ. Beloved husband of Louise Katz. Dear father of Sandy Wirtshafter and David (Theresa) Katz. Loving grandfather of Josh (Sonia), Ben, Michael and Lauren. Adoring great grandfather of Maya. Dr. Katz was a family physician in Willingboro and Riverside, NJ for over 44 years. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 12:30 PM to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 1:00 PM. Int. Montefiore Cemetery, Jenkintown, PA. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Service, www.jfcssnj.org
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 28, 2019
