97 of Holland, PA. Died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Len Sr. is survived by sisters Theresa Price and Sister Dorothy Lazarick, RSM, son Len Jr. and his wife Maureen Kelley, his daughter Donna Lazarick and her husband Mark Ambrogi, his daughter Kathleen Lazarick, his grandchildren Sarai (Kelley Lazarick) Gray, Rachel Lazarick-Ward, Daniel Ambrogi and Nicole Ambrogi, and his great grandchildren Noah Gray, Owen Gray and Declan Ward. Len's family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:30 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. in St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966. His Interment with Military Funeral Honors will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans
at Disabled American Veterans
Or to Catholic Charities of Philadelphia
