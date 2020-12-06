1/1
LEONARD W. LAZARICK SR.
97 of Holland, PA. Died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Len Sr. is survived by sisters Theresa Price and Sister Dorothy Lazarick, RSM, son Len Jr. and his wife Maureen Kelley, his daughter Donna Lazarick and her husband Mark Ambrogi, his daughter Kathleen Lazarick, his grandchildren Sarai (Kelley Lazarick) Gray, Rachel Lazarick-Ward, Daniel Ambrogi and Nicole Ambrogi, and his great grandchildren Noah Gray, Owen Gray and Declan Ward. Len's family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:30 A.M. until his Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. in St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Road, Holland, PA 18966. His Interment with Military Funeral Honors will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Disabled American Veterans at ttps://www.ihelpveterans.org/ Or to Catholic Charities of Philadelphia at https://www.catholiccharitiesappeal.org/donate https://marylandreporter.com/2020/11/29/len-lazarick-sr-editors-father-dies-at-97-decorated-wwii-combat-veteran-and-defense-engineer/ www.fluehr.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
