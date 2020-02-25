|
|
CHECCHIA
LEONARDA (nee Spaventa)
age 87, of Phila., on Feb. 22, 2020; beloved wife of the late Giovanni; mother of Antonio (Michelle), Danny Rocco (Stephanie), John F., and Davide (Beverly); dear Nonna to Antonio, Michael, Sophia, Matthew, Alexander, Maria, Giovanni, Gabriella, Justin and Vincent; sister of Donato (Lucia) Spaventa and Joanna (Luigi) Checchia; mother-in-law to Teresa; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday (Feb. 27th)
6 to 9 P.M. at the FLETCHER - NASEVICH FUNERAL HOME, 9529 Bustleton Ave. and Friday 9 to 9:45 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd. Phila., PA 19114 followed by Funeral Mass 10 A.M., Entombment Forest Hills Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020