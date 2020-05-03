LEROY LINK
LINK
LEROY
Of Philadelphia PA, passed on April 27, 2020. Loving husband of Marie Link (Vengoechea). Married on April 27, 1957. Good and loving father of Roy, Cheryl, and Steven (Linda). Proud grand-father of Lynsey, Elizabeth, Katie, Sarah, and Patrick. A delighted great-grandfather of McKinley. Proud I.U.O.P. 542 of 60 years. Service and Interment private. Arrangements by:HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.
(215)698-2500
www.hollenfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 698-2500
