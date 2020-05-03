LINK
LEROY
Of Philadelphia PA, passed on April 27, 2020. Loving husband of Marie Link (Vengoechea). Married on April 27, 1957. Good and loving father of Roy, Cheryl, and Steven (Linda). Proud grand-father of Lynsey, Elizabeth, Katie, Sarah, and Patrick. A delighted great-grandfather of McKinley. Proud I.U.O.P. 542 of 60 years. Service and Interment private. Arrangements by:HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.
(215)698-2500
www.hollenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.