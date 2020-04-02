|
|
LOEWENSTERN
LEROY
On March 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Ruth (Kasdin). Loving father of David (Deborah Greenberg) Loewenstern, Daniel (Lisa) Loewenstern, and Mark Loewenstern. Proud "Poppop" of Samantha and Hannah. Lee earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Physics from the University of Pennsylvania and his PhD in Physics from Syracuse University. He taught for 35 years as an Adjunct Professor at Drexel University. He also taught at Lower Moreland and George Washington High Schools, where his students affectionately called him "Doc." Later he was a docent at The Franklin Institute and a Life Master at bridge. Funeral services are private. Donations to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., Pa. 19106 or The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., Phila., Pa.19103 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 2, 2020