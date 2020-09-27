72, formerly of Holmes, PA, passed away in Dallas, TX on Sept. 8, 2020. Butch was born in Philadelphia, PA to Louise Mary Petrone and Leslie Amos Horne Jr., on Feb. 21, 1948. He graduated from Cardinal O'Hara H.S. in 1966. He married Joan Maureen Kemmey on May 17, 1969, in Springfield, PA. He graduated from Temple University in 1970. He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his maternal grandparents Pasquale Petrone and Mary Guarente. He is survived by his children Lisa Marie of Carrollton, TX, Kara Ann of McKinney, TX, Jeffrey Michael of New York, NY, and Daniel Matthew of Hurst, TX; brother-in-law John P. Kemmey and wife Lynne of Springfield, PA; sister-in-law Jane E. Schneider of Springfield, PA; nieces and nephews. He requested no funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Texas Democratic Party at texasdemocrats.org
or the American Cancer Society
.