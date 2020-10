87, of Blue Bell, PA, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late George Scattergood Meinel, for 61 years. Lesley is survived by her three children: Bill, Doug and Lauren (David Michalski) and her four grandchildren: Ben Michalski and John, Sophie and Audrey Meinel and by her sister, Priscilla Corbus. Lesley and George will be interred on October 9, 2020, once again and forever side by side. www.helwegrowlandfh.com