GRANT
LESLIE MARIE (nee Dey)
On February 27, 2020, age 70 years, of Laverock. Loving wife of Cleveland E. Mair. Sister of Darle Ann Lisle. Funeral Service Wednesday 11:00 A.M. at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.) Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the funeral home after 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Operation Smile www.operationsmile.org or Habitat for Humanity
www.habitat.org would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020