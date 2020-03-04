Home

LESLIE MARIE (Dey) GRANT

LESLIE MARIE (Dey) GRANT Notice
GRANT
LESLIE MARIE (nee Dey)
On February 27, 2020, age 70 years, of Laverock. Loving wife of Cleveland E. Mair. Sister of Darle Ann Lisle. Funeral Service Wednesday 11:00 A.M. at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.) Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the funeral home after 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Operation Smile www.operationsmile.org or Habitat for Humanity
www.habitat.org would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020
