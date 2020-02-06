|
ANDRES
LESLIE N.
Age 79, of Bridgeton, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. Born in Bridgeton, son of the late Leslie G. & Mary Nichols Andres. After graduat-ing from Wilkes University he became a professional dancer and toured internationally with the National Ballet of Canada and the National Ballet in Washington, DC. He earned a degree in Culinary Arts and opened a café called, 'The Jersey Cow'. He then earned a Master's degree in technology from Rosemont College and be-came a teacher in Philadelphia. Les was an avid supporter of the arts and loved his animals.
A Memorial Service will be held 10 A.M., on Saturday, February 8th, in H.T. LAYTON FUNERAL HOME, 102 S. Main Street, Woodstown NJ, where friends are invited to visit from 9 A.M. until the time of Service. Burial will follow the Memorial Service in Friesburg Lutheran Cemetery in Alloway Township.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020