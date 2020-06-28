LESLIE (White) WETZEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LESLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WETZEL
LESLIE (nee White)
On June 23, 2020, of Pottsville and formerly of Philadelphia. Daughter of the late Bill and Betty Jane White. Sister of Vicki Shortall (Dennis) and the late Paula Farlow. Mother of Julia, Devon, Lauren and Sean Wetzel. Aunt to Dennis Jr., Diana, Shane and Kristen and the late Billy Farlow. Survived also by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. To send condolences to the family please visit the website listed below. SCANLIN FUNERAL HOME, CHALFONT, PA.

www.scanlinfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scanlin Funeral Home
175 East Butler Avenue
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-0480
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved