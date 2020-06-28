WETZELOn June 23, 2020, of Pottsville and formerly of Philadelphia. Daughter of the late Bill and Betty Jane White. Sister of Vicki Shortall (Dennis) and the late Paula Farlow. Mother of Julia, Devon, Lauren and Sean Wetzel. Aunt to Dennis Jr., Diana, Shane and Kristen and the late Billy Farlow. Survived also by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services and interment are private at the request of the family. To send condolences to the family please visit the website listed below.

