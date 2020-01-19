|
KIRK
LETITIA (nee Brennan)
On January 15, 2020, of Philadelphia. Age 88. Wife of the late Edward, Sr. Mother of John (Tracy), Edward (Peggy), Joseph (Liz), Michael and Christopher (Maria). Mother in-law of Rosalind Kirk. Grandmother of 13. Great-grandmother of 8. Nieces and nephews. Viewing Tuesday, 7 to 9 P.M., THE EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Road, Turnersville NJ, and Wednesday,9 to 9:45 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. St. Denis Cem., Havertown. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020