Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
LETITIA (Brennan) KIRK

LETITIA (Brennan) KIRK Notice
KIRK
LETITIA (nee Brennan)


On January 15, 2020, of Philadelphia. Age 88. Wife of the late Edward, Sr. Mother of John (Tracy), Edward (Peggy), Joseph (Liz), Michael and Christopher (Maria). Mother in-law of Rosalind Kirk. Grandmother of 13. Great-grandmother of 8. Nieces and nephews. Viewing Tuesday, 7 to 9 P.M., THE EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Road, Turnersville NJ, and Wednesday,9 to 9:45 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. St. Denis Cem., Havertown. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude's Research Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

www.egizifuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 19, 2020
