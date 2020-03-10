|
PIPER
LETTY R. (nee Orlofsky)
On March 7, 2020, age 73 years, of Foulkeways at Gwynedd and formerly of Swedesboro, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. Beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Jr.; loving mother of Stephen Piper, Sharon Donovan (John), William Roth, Andrea Parker (Charles) and Alexander Piper (Tara). Also survived by 11 grandchildren, Joseph, Hank, Campbell, Jack, Clare, Thomas, Zoe, Jake, Maggie, Samantha and Nora. Predeceased by a sister, Suzin Orlofsky. Relatives and friends are invited Friday, 11 A.M., to Merion Friends Meeting House, 615 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066. Int. Friends Meeting Burial Ground. In lieu of flowers donations to Abramson Cancer Center, c/o Univ of PA Hospital, 34th and Spruce St., Phila., PA 19104, would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020