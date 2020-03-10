Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LETTY PIPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LETTY R. (Orlofsky) PIPER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LETTY R. (Orlofsky) PIPER Notice
PIPER
LETTY R. (nee Orlofsky)


On March 7, 2020, age 73 years, of Foulkeways at Gwynedd and formerly of Swedesboro, NJ and Philadelphia, PA. Beloved wife of the late Arthur H. Jr.; loving mother of Stephen Piper, Sharon Donovan (John), William Roth, Andrea Parker (Charles) and Alexander Piper (Tara). Also survived by 11 grandchildren, Joseph, Hank, Campbell, Jack, Clare, Thomas, Zoe, Jake, Maggie, Samantha and Nora. Predeceased by a sister, Suzin Orlofsky. Relatives and friends are invited Friday, 11 A.M., to Merion Friends Meeting House, 615 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066. Int. Friends Meeting Burial Ground. In lieu of flowers donations to Abramson Cancer Center, c/o Univ of PA Hospital, 34th and Spruce St., Phila., PA 19104, would be appreciated.

www.mayfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LETTY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -