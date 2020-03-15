Home

Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. David’s Episcopal Church
763 S. Valley Forge Road
Wayne, PA
LEWIN B. BARRINGER Jr. Notice
BARRINGER
LEWIN B., JR.
Of Haverford, on March 9, 2020.
Husband of Lydia R. Father of Helena Melley (Charles), Elizabeth Barringer Smith (Mark), and Lewin B. Barringer III. Also survived by 5 grandchildren; a brother, Harlan Shober, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 18th, 2020, at 10 A.M., St. Davids Episcopal Church, 763 S. Valley Forge Road, Wayne PA 19087. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to
AmericanCancerSociety.org

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020
