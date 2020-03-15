|
|
BARRINGER
LEWIN B., JR.
Of Haverford, on March 9, 2020.
Husband of Lydia R. Father of Helena Melley (Charles), Elizabeth Barringer Smith (Mark), and Lewin B. Barringer III. Also survived by 5 grandchildren; a brother, Harlan Shober, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 18th, 2020, at 10 A.M., St. Davids Episcopal Church, 763 S. Valley Forge Road, Wayne PA 19087. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to
AmericanCancerSociety.org
STUARD FUNERAL HOME
Six Generations Since 1822
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020