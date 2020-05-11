WALDER
LEWIS A.
of Richboro PA, age 83, passed away May 5, 2020, in Princeton, NJ. Born in Philadelphia PA, to William and Bertha Walder. Predeceased by his beautiful wife, Marilyn (nee Levbarg). Survived by his five children, Richard, Lisa Miller and husband, Dr. Jeffrey, Jason, Mindy Walder-Laks, and Katie; sister, Libby Steinberg, and five grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, Ruby, Oliver and Madeline. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us.
LEWIS A.
of Richboro PA, age 83, passed away May 5, 2020, in Princeton, NJ. Born in Philadelphia PA, to William and Bertha Walder. Predeceased by his beautiful wife, Marilyn (nee Levbarg). Survived by his five children, Richard, Lisa Miller and husband, Dr. Jeffrey, Jason, Mindy Walder-Laks, and Katie; sister, Libby Steinberg, and five grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, Ruby, Oliver and Madeline. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.