LEWIS A. WALDER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LEWIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALDER
LEWIS A.
of Richboro PA, age 83, passed away May 5, 2020, in Princeton, NJ. Born in Philadelphia PA, to William and Bertha Walder. Predeceased by his beautiful wife, Marilyn (nee Levbarg). Survived by his five children, Richard, Lisa Miller and husband, Dr. Jeffrey, Jason, Mindy Walder-Laks, and Katie; sister, Libby Steinberg, and five grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, Ruby, Oliver and Madeline. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.msmc.us.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
How lucky I am to have spent my childhood and teenage years with Lewis growing up in South Philly. We were great friends. I will miss him dearly. Bernie Appelbaum
Bernard Appelbaum
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved