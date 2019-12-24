|
|
GREIST
LEWIS CHARLES SR.
92, of West Grove, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Marilyn Vernik Greist with whom he shared 47 and a half years of marriage. Born in Hinsdale, IL, Lewis was the son of the late E. Harold, Sr. and Florence Rold Greist. Lewis was a veteran of the US Navy and US Army serving during World War II. He spent his professional career in Radio Broadcasting and was a proud member of The Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia. He served as Director of Marketing Research at the RKO Radio Network and the Radio Advertising Bureau in New York. In Philadelphia, Lew was in sales and marketing research at KYW Radio and served as Sales Manager at WIBG, WWSH and Account Executive at WCAU, WFIL and WKDN Radio. Lewis was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church Fairfield, CT and sang in the choir. He enjoyed gardening. He is survived by his wife; two daughters, Colleen Potter (Frank) of Coatesville and Susan Worrell of Mt. Holly, NJ; two sons, Kevin Greist (Barbara) of Garnet Valley, Richard Zerkowski (Beth) of Jacksonville, FL; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Gordon Greist of New York. He was preceded in death by one son, Lewis Charles Greist, Jr.; two brothers, E. Harold Greist, Jr. and Donald Greist; and one sister Patricia Brady. A memorial service with Full Military Honors will be held at 11 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 86 Pine St., Oxford, PA, where friends and family may visit from 10:30 to 11 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County at www.dvcccpa.org.
Arrangements are being handled by THE EDWARD L. COLLINS, JR. FUNERAL HOME, INC., Oxford, PA.
Online condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019