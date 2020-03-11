Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
LEWIS H. GOLD

LEWIS H. GOLD Notice
GOLD
LEWIS H.


On March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Lieberman). Loving father of Sara Gold (Ori Lev) and Judith Gold Friedman (Oren Friedman). Brother of Harriet Snyder, and Marc Gold (Sharon Stumacher Gold); adored grandfather of Lily, Sam, Benjamin, Micah and Maya. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday 12 Noon precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. Contributions (checks only) in his memory may be made to Penn State Alumni Association (on memo line: Karen and Lewis Gold Alumni Fund), Bristol Place I, Donor and Member Services, 2583 Gateway Dr., Suite 130, State College, PA 16801, or the Abramson Center for Jewish Life, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020
