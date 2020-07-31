1/1
DR. LEWIS MIFSUD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEWIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIFSUD
DR. LEWIS P.E., CQE, CFII


1932 - 2020
Loved husband of Christine, native of Malta, educated in both London and the United States. Lewis held two PhD's and six certifications in fields of physics, engineering, fire science and quality control. Lewis served as expert witness in forensic legal cases. He loved teaching and volunteered his vast teaching knowledge at OLLI in center city. He enjoyed various society memberships including REAP. In past years he worked on NASA projects and had been tenured at Penn State Ogontz.
He sought excellence from himself and willingly shared his incredible wit and wisdom.
He will be deeply missed.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, Georgia, 30047. www.lbda.org

www.angelonefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Angelone Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved