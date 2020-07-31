MIFSUDDR. LEWIS P.E., CQE, CFII
1932 - 2020
Loved husband of Christine, native of Malta, educated in both London and the United States. Lewis held two PhD's and six certifications in fields of physics, engineering, fire science and quality control. Lewis served as expert witness in forensic legal cases. He loved teaching and volunteered his vast teaching knowledge at OLLI in center city. He enjoyed various society memberships including REAP. In past years he worked on NASA projects and had been tenured at Penn State Ogontz.
He sought excellence from himself and willingly shared his incredible wit and wisdom.
He will be deeply missed.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Inc., 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, Georgia, 30047. www.lbda.org
