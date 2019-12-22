|
JAFFE
LEWIS ROBERT
Dec. 18, 2019, of Bryn Mawr, PA. Beloved husband for sixty-three years of Sondra (nee Nerenberg); loving father of Ellen (Gautam) Churi, Linda (James) Jaffe Heller and Mark (Nancy) Jaffe; cherished grand-father of Andrew, Julian, Natalie, Ethan and Layla. Lewis graduated from Overbrook High School, where he was a member of the 1948 public league basketball championship team. In 1952, Lewis graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Business Administration. During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Navy with the rank of Lt. JG as a gunnery officer on a heavy cruiser. He was then assigned to the Pentagon where he served as Admiral Radford's Duty Officer. From 1956 until 2011 he developed a significant clientele as a financial advisor, senior vice-president and top producer in what was first called the EW Smith Company. He was an arbitrator for the NASD. Throughout his life, Lewis maintained a passion for the arts. He particularly loved musical theater and at age seventy-five became an accomplished artist. Family and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Monday, 10:30 A.M., Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Rd., Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to HolisticareHospice.org.
