Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:30 PM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
Shiva
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the late residence
Shiva
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
at the late residence
LEWIS SUGARBREAD

LEWIS SUGARBREAD Notice
SUGARBREAD
LEWIS
On March 3, 2020. Husband of Beverly Gorman (nee Roseman). Father of Stuart Sugarbread; step-father of Jami Gorman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Service Friday 2:30 P.M. JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214 or macularsociety.org. Shiva will be observed Sat. Eve 6-8 P.M. and Sunday 2-8 P.M. at the late residence.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020
