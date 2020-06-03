GREENBAUM
LIBBIE RUBIN
On the afternoon of May 13, 2020, at the age of 96, Libbie Rubin Greenbaum passed away after a two-week siege by Covid-19. She was treasured by all who knew her.
Libbie was born in Cocoa Beach and grew up in Fort Pierce, Florida where her family owned the only department store in town. She attended the University of Alabama. On a school vacation, during World War II, she met Navy Officer Albert Greenbaum who was training in her hometown and who had been befriended by her family. She and Al later married and she moved with him to the Philadelphia area. They had two children, Sheila and Stanley. Libbie was an active volunteer in her children's school activities. In addition, she used her retail background to run a gift shop for her congregation, Main Line Reform Temple, and its Sisterhood. Also recipients of her volunteer service were Overbrook School for the Blind and Hadassah. She was an advocate for better mental health services and other progressive causes. Libbie was an accomplished golfer, swimmer, and bridge player; she was an enthusiastic tennis player as well. All the while, she was a perfect helpmate to Al.
Libbie was considerate and unfailingly kind, positive, nonjudgmental, and giving. She loved children and when granddaughter Rubyn was born, she was beyond thrilled. They formed a profound bond. Libbie leaves an indelible mark on the world because she touched so many individuals and showered each with a unique love that helped them to develop to be able to pay it forward.
Especially in these times dictated by Covid-19, the most meaningful tribute to her would take the form of a person doing a thoughtful gesture or good deed for someone who needs it, or a random act of kindness. For those so inclined to make a contribution in her memory, designations are Main Line Reform Temple, Jewish Federation's Covid Response, Planned Parenthood, or a charity of one's choice.
Libbie was predeceased by her husband Albert. Surviving are her daughter Sheila Greenbaum, son-in-law Gary M. Wasserman; and son Stanley Greenbaum. She is also survived by granddaughter Rubyn Wasserman and many beloved family members and friends.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.