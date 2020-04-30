|
|
YAFFE
LIBBY
Passed away on April 28, 2020. Libby was the beloved wife of the late Harold S. Yaffe. This feisty dynamo entered the world 102 years ago during the Spanish Flu, and departed amidst Covid19. She managed to survive pandemics, the Great Depression, and World Wars with her eternal optimism and profound gratitude for her many blessings. Her many good deeds and love of life will continue to inspire. A proud graduate of Girl's High and Strayer Business College, she reentered the workforce after raising her family. Libby ended her career after serving twenty-two years as the Head Secretary in the Department of Curriculum's Math Office at the School District of Philadelphia. Upon retirement Libby and Harold became active members of KleinJCC/KleinLife. Libby represented her travel club as trip chairperson, running numerous trips raising significant funds for the center. Her Broadway excursions are legend. Well into their nineties, Libby and Harold served as volunteers for the senior's lunch program. For their dedicated service and philanthropy they were honored at the 35th KleinLife Anniversary Gala. Always the first one on the dance floor, Libby was televised cutting the rug at KleinLife's Centenarian Party last year. Reminiscing about her many travels brought her much joy. Survived by adoring children, Arlene (Barry) Weissman, Risa Yaffe, Ralph (Cindy) Yaffe and son-in-law David Rudick; much loved grandchildren, Brad (Dini) Weissman, Cara Weissman, Ezra Weissman, Julia Rudick, Samantha Rudick, Andrew Yaffe, and Lindsey (Jonathan) Corwin, as well as four precious great grandchildren, and her devoted caregiver, Maureen Julien. A private funeral will be followed with a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Libby's memory to KleinLife Senior Services, 10100 Jamison Ave., Phila., PA 19116 or Center for Spiritual Well-being/Music for the Mind c/o Beth Sholom Congregation, 8321 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA 19027 would be appreciated.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020