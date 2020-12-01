1/1
LILA WOLFMAN (ROSENBAUM) BOOTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LILA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lifelong Philadelphia resident and ardent Phillies Fan who was devoted to her parents, husband, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins passed away at 90 years of age from Covid-19 on November 29, 2020. Lila is survived by her children Robert Rosenbaum (Miriam), David Rosenbaum (Michelle), Beth Rosenbaum (Noel Eisenstat), and by her stepchildren Barbara Booth, Priya (Catherine) Abate (Joseph), Carolin Murphy (Joseph "Skip"), 15 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Elizabeth (Coff) and Nathan Wolfman, brother Bernard Wolfman and stepson Robert Booth (Marge). Contributions in her memory may be made to Philabundance, Germantown Jewish Centre or an organization of the donor's choice. For Zoom funeral and shiva information please send email to RabbinicAssistant@germantownjewishcentre.org. www.levinefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved