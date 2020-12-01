Lifelong Philadelphia resident and ardent Phillies Fan who was devoted to her parents, husband, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins passed away at 90 years of age from Covid-19 on November 29, 2020. Lila is survived by her children Robert Rosenbaum (Miriam), David Rosenbaum (Michelle), Beth Rosenbaum (Noel Eisenstat), and by her stepchildren Barbara Booth, Priya (Catherine) Abate (Joseph), Carolin Murphy (Joseph "Skip"), 15 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Elizabeth (Coff) and Nathan Wolfman, brother Bernard Wolfman and stepson Robert Booth (Marge). Contributions in her memory may be made to Philabundance, Germantown Jewish Centre or an organization of the donor's choice. For Zoom funeral and shiva information please send email to RabbinicAssistant@germantownjewishcentre.org. www.levinefuneral.com