November 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Seymore Gomberg. Loving mother of Steven Gomberg (Holly Alpert), Marci Rubin (William), and Robert Gomberg (Sandy). Dear sister of Leonard Bohrer. Devoted grandmother of Sara Rubin, Ben Gomberg (Brieanna), Daniel Rubin (Lane), Rebeccah Gomberg, Nick Gomberg, and Rachel Gomberg (Lane Miller). Funeral Services Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Saint Lucy Day School for Children with Visual Impairments, stl.ocephila.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com