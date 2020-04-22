|
|
DESTEFANO
LILLIAN (nee D'Amico)
Age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. Lillian was born on April 24, 1931 in Philadelphia to Amelia (née Persia) and Ugo D'Amico. She was a lifelong resident of South Philadelphia and a longtime member of St. Monica's Church, Philadelphia.
Lillian was the beloved wife and best friend of Joseph DeStefano for 68 years. She is survived by her children, Debra (Larry), John (Maria) and Sandra. She is predeceased by her son Joseph (Jennifer) and her dear sister Ada (Bernie). She is survived by her grandchildren John, Mino, Lauren, Lisa, Anthony, Mallory, Helena, Michael, Ashley, Michele, Stephanie, Joseph, Jen Mary and Dominic. She was also blessed to know and love 12 great grandchildren. Lillian is also survived by her brother-in-law Albert (Emily). She loved her nieces and nephew, Kathy, Bernie and Lilly, and held close within her heart the special moments that she and Lilly shared. She was blessed with lifelong best friends -- her 'Clubgirls'. Lillian will be most remembered for her love of family, willingness to help anyone at any time, and of course, her appreciation for a good joke and a day at the Casino. She enjoyed celebrating many of life's milestones as much as she cherished the time spent gathered around her kitchen table with her loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all.
Lillian's Service and Burial will be held privately, due to the current pandemic. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lillian's charity, her niece Lilly Rock's special needs group: "Calvary Chapel of Gloucester County" (please note 'Friends for Life Ministry' on the memo line) and mail to: Monti-Rago Funeral Home, Inc., 2531-35 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020