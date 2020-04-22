Home

LILLIAN (D'Amico) DESTEFANO

Age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. Lillian was born on April 24, 1931 in Philadelphia to Amelia (née Persia) and Ugo D'Amico. She was a lifelong resident of South Philadelphia and a longtime member of St. Monica's Church, Philadelphia.
Lillian was the beloved wife and best friend of Joseph DeStefano for 68 years. She is survived by her children, Debra (Larry), John (Maria) and Sandra. She is predeceased by her son Joseph (Jennifer) and her dear sister Ada (Bernie). She is survived by her grandchildren John, Mino, Lauren, Lisa, Anthony, Mallory, Helena, Michael, Ashley, Michele, Stephanie, Joseph, Jen Mary and Dominic. She was also blessed to know and love 12 great grandchildren. Lillian is also survived by her brother-in-law Albert (Emily).
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020
