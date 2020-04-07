|
MAGRO
LILLIAN ETTA (nee Orenstine) Of Havertown PA, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 5, 2020. She was married to the late Michael Magro Jr. who preceded her in death on May 18, 2000.
Lillian was born on May 31, 1929 in Chicago, she was the only child of the late Harold and Mildred (Mathis) Orenstine. She grew up in Collingswood, NJ and graduated from Collingswood High School in 1947. She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Haver-town. Lillian and Michael were both active and dedicated to the youth in their community through the Optimist Club of Havertown. Contributions can be made in her name to Hope United Methodist Church, 1108 Steel Rd., Havertown PA 19083.
Services are private.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 7, 2020