FELDMAN
LILLIAN (nee Freedman)
On April 25, 2020. She was married for 55 years to Sidney Feldman, a WW2 veteran. Prolific artist. Active with Solis-Cohen school and Congregation Ner-Zedek. Devoted mother of Todd Feldman (Barbara Sontag-Feldman) and Richard Feldman (Genna). Loving grandmother of Melissa Feldman and Emily Luise (Marcus). Funeral Services will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Philadbundance.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020