LILLIAN G. (nee GERTNER) COHEN
On Nov. 25, 2020, age 95. Wife of the late Irwin. Mother of Richard (Marsha) Cohen and Debra (Larry) Shore. Grandmother of Jeffrey (Kristin) Cohen, Keith (Melissa) Cohen, Ryann Cohen, Laurie (Justin) Baker and Randy (Stephanie) Shore. Also survived by 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 12 Noon precisely at Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Jacob 2), 3573 Pine Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 27, 2020.
