KAIRYS
LILLIAN
Of Philadelphia, PA and more recently Rockville, MD, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 106. She was the wife of Zachary Kairys (deceased) and had 4 children, 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Lillian was a social worker at the Department of Social Services and the first head of the WIN Program. She later became an agent at Red Carpet Realty while living at Green Tree Run, and volunteered at Interact.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at Temple Shalom in Chevy Chase, MD.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 16, 2020