LEVIN
LILLIAN (nee Bentman)
January 27, 2020, of Bensalem, PA. Beloved wife of the late Bernard; loving mother of Joel (Judy) Levin and Lois Levin; cherished grandmother of Hilary and Max. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, 1 P.M., at King David Memorial Park, Bensalem, PA. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Joel and Judy Levin. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org/donate) or the World Wildlife Foundation (worldwild.org)
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 31, 2020