Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for LILLIAN LEVIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LILLIAN (Bentman) LEVIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN (Bentman) LEVIN Notice
LEVIN
LILLIAN (nee Bentman)
January 27, 2020, of Bensalem, PA. Beloved wife of the late Bernard; loving mother of Joel (Judy) Levin and Lois Levin; cherished grandmother of Hilary and Max. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Tuesday, 1 P.M., at King David Memorial Park, Bensalem, PA. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Joel and Judy Levin. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org/donate) or the World Wildlife Foundation (worldwild.org)

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -