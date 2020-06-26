LUPINACCI





age 84, passed peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Lil battled with dementia over the latter part of her life. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Edith (nee Pirocchi) Lupinacci. Devoted sister of Rose Conley (Frank), Joseph Lupinacci (Cathy), and the late Eleanor Patrick. Dear aunt of Paul (Tonya) and Robert (Lisa) and great aunt of Kaitlin, Nicholas, Dominic, Alex, and Zachary. Lillian dedicated her life as a Catholic school instructor. She taught in the Catholic school system for 45 years. Due to the current restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lillian Lupinacci's memory to St. Teresa Regional School, 27 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078.

