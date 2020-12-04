Age 93, died peacefully on November 30, 2020. Loving wife of the late Samuel Margolis, devoted mother of Marie Maran (Peter) and Michael Margolis (Patricia), doting grandmother of Benjamin, Rachel, Elizabeth, Caroline (Vlad), Emily (P.J.) and Mark (Aaron). She was born in Chester, PA and graduated from Chester High School as a bookkeeper. She met her husband at her first bookkeeping job, when he came to see the books, as a silent partner. They were married in 1950 and remained together until he died in 1992. She was one of the original independent, working women and always stood up for herself in a man's world. She and Sam worked as entrepreneurs in the family businesses, first running the Sansom House Delicatessen in University City then S & H Vending Company. In addition, she assisted Sam with boxing management and promotions, including several World Champions. They operated the vending company until they wanted to have more time with their grandchildren and sold the business. She was well known for her large Sunday dinners with family and friends. She made great Italian dishes and was famous for her spaghetti and clams. She was the ultimate Mom-Mom and was always ready to babysit. She loved the little ones, her two children, all her nieces and nephews and all their friends' children. Once she had grandchildren, they became her passion. With current Covid regulations, the Funeral Services will be private. There will be a Live Stream telecast of the service that you can attend at https://www.pscp.tv/danjolellmemor
.