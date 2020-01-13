|
|
PAPPALARDO
LILLIAN O. (nee Rebola)
January 10, 2010 age 78. Beloved wife of the late Peter Pappalardo. Daughter of the late Wilmer O. and Catherine (nee Blinn) Rebola. Sister of the late Wilmer I. Rebola (Joan), and the late Katherine Rice, Joan I. Rossell and Audrey J. Pancrata. Survived by nieces and nephews Teresa Rice, Kathy, James and William D. Rebola, Sherri Osterlund, Wendi Cloer, Theresa L. Groves and Kevin Rice and great-nieces and great-nephews William I., Brianna, Shakitta, Zamier, Lainey and Avery Rebola, Kayla Lis, Briana and Brittany Rice, Audra and Caleb Cloer and Carson and Natilie Osterlund. Great-great aunt to Jaxon Tripp Findley.
Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING Wed., 10 to 11 A.M. St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road, followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Arrangements by: VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.viscontofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020