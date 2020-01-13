The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Visconto Funeral Home, Inc.
2031 Vista St
Philadelphia, PA 19152
(215) 637-8184
For more information about
LILLIAN PAPPALARDO
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Road
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anselm Church
12670 Dunks Ferry Road
View Map
LILLIAN O. (Rebola) PAPPALARDO


1941 - 2020
LILLIAN O. (Rebola) PAPPALARDO Notice
PAPPALARDO
LILLIAN O. (nee Rebola)
January 10, 2010 age 78. Beloved wife of the late Peter Pappalardo. Daughter of the late Wilmer O. and Catherine (nee Blinn) Rebola. Sister of the late Wilmer I. Rebola (Joan), and the late Katherine Rice, Joan I. Rossell and Audrey J. Pancrata. Survived by nieces and nephews Teresa Rice, Kathy, James and William D. Rebola, Sherri Osterlund, Wendi Cloer, Theresa L. Groves and Kevin Rice and great-nieces and great-nephews William I., Brianna, Shakitta, Zamier, Lainey and Avery Rebola, Kayla Lis, Briana and Brittany Rice, Audra and Caleb Cloer and Carson and Natilie Osterlund. Great-great aunt to Jaxon Tripp Findley.
Relatives and friends are invited to VIEWING Wed., 10 to 11 A.M. St. Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Road, followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Arrangements by: VISCONTO FUNERAL HOME, INC. www.viscontofuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020
